The Suicide Squad trailer reveals who shot Superman

Warner Bros.

A fresh trailer for The Suicide Squad dropped Tuesday and shines the spotlight on Bloodsport (Idris Elba). The tech-enhanced mercenary went to prison for shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet, which earned the attention of squad boss Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

We also get more of the bitey King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), the ever-flamboyant Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the rest of the team, expanding on the wackiness of the previous trailer.

The YouTube video is unlisted and marked "Early Access Trailer Do Not Share," but given actor Jai Courtney's cheeky introduction and director James Gunn's apparent support for the release, it appears to be a marketing stunt.

"It seems like Margot, Jai, @TheSlyStallone @JohnCena @idriselba @flula @MelchiorDaniela @NathanFillion @MelchiorDaniela @Dastmalchian @AliceBraga @cosio_joaquin and that SOB @joelkinnaman have already done that earlier than expected," he wrote in a tweet. "How dare they. #TheSuicideSquad."

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6. Gunn's next superhero project is Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to come out in May 2023.