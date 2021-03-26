The Suicide Squad trailer is here and it looks wonderfully bonkers

Warner Bros/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

A first full trailer has arrived for DC's The Suicide Squad -- and it has director James Gunn written all over it. Listen for a rocking soundtrack, a highlight of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Plus, catch glimpses of almost 20 off-the-wall supervillains, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, John Cena's Peacemaker and Idris Elba's Bloodsport. Check out the trailer below:

Classified as a standalone sequel to David Ayer's negatively received Suicide Squad from 2016, the new flick brings back a few of the same supervillains and introduces new ones -- most of whom you can expect to be killed off in violent ways, especially with the R-rating. Along with Cena and Elba, big cast additions include Sylvester Stallone, Alice Braga, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion and Storm Reid.

They're playing various supervillains freed from Belle Reve penitentiary to take on a, yep, suicidal mission. Viola Davis' Amanda Waller returns to run the Task Force X program, enlisting the large squad to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.

Here's a handy guide on how to stream The Suicide Squad on HBO Max.

Gunn took on The Suicide Squad after Disney and Marvel dismissed him from directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2018 when his past controversial tweets surfaced. A day after Gunn agreed to work for Warner Bros. in the DC Extended Universe, Disney did a 180 and reinstated him as the Guardians threequel director.

In the end, we're getting two comic book movies through Gunn's wonderful and absurd vision. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released Aug. 6 in theaters and on HBO Max, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a few years away, scheduled for 2023.

If that weren't enough, Cena's spinoff TV series, Peacemaker, is looking at a January 2022 release on HBO Max.

