The DC Extended Universe will apparently make its TV debut January 2022, when Peacemaker hits HBO Max, HBO content boss Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. The show is spinoff of upcoming James Gunn movie The Suicide Squad and stars John Cena.

The series will consist of eight episodes, all written by Gunn. He'll also direct the first chapter.

HBO didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

