The Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR kit is now just $29

"This is the weapon of a Jedi Knight. Not as clumsy or random as a blaster. An elegant weapon, for a more civilized age." With those words, Obi-Wan Kenobi taught 12-year-old me to lust after a light saber, and thanks to a variety of VR and AR games, it's easier than ever to feel like you're really battling evil in the Clone Wars. Right now, you can take advantage of the best deal yet on such a game. Levovo's Star Wars Jedi Challenge AR kit is now available for just $29 on eBay. That's 85% off the original $200 list price.

Keep in mind, though, that what you get for $29 is a refurbished kit. (But if you think about it, wasn't even Luke's first light saber refurbished?)

Even straight from Lenovo, it's hardly $200 anymore. When Cheapskate Rick last wrote about the AR kit, it was selling for $150. But it now sells for $63 direct from Lenovo, which is probably a lot closer to what a game like this is worth, when you consider the fact that an AR-based light saber game doesn't have infinite replay value. No matter how big of a Star Wars fan you happen to be, you will eventually tire of the Vwoom, vwoom action.

The game includes an AR headset and a full-size light saber replica, along with a tracking beacon that keeps the two devices in sync. What you get is an augmented reality experience that places gaming elements in the room you're playing in, sort of like Leia's holographic plea to Old Ben.

Now that the price has slid down to the level of an expensive restaurant entree, it might be time to sign up to protect the Galactic Republic.