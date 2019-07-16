David Carnoy/CNET

If you're looking for top-shelf noise-canceling headphones and can't decide between the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Sony WH-1000XM3, this deal might sway you in favor of the latter.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones for $239.99, by far the lowest price to date. List price: $350. Current price at Amazon: $298.

To get the deal, you must be signed into your MassGenie account and click the orange Power Deal button.

Last October, CNET's David Carnoy declared the WH-1000XM3 the "noise-canceling headphone to beat." Although the rival Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have since it arrived, it's too soon to know for sure if they take the crown.

For now, you can learn everything you need to know in Carnoy's Sony WH-1000XM3 review. And just think: This deal has nothing to do with Prime Day!

Now playing: Watch this: Sony's WH-1000XM3 dethrones Bose QuietComfort 35 II as...

