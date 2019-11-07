David Carnoy/CNET

If you're looking for top-shelf noise-canceling headphones and can't decide between the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Sony WH-1000XM3, this deal might sway you in favor of the latter. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones for $278, a solid discount on one of our favorites. However, it's worth noting that earlier today, the price dipped (very briefly) to $228, and may do so again.

Last October, CNET's David Carnoy declared the WH-1000XM3 the "noise-canceling headphone to beat." Although the rival Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have since arrived, they're probably not worth an extra $121.

If you're new to these kinds of cans (slang for over-the-ear headphones), you'll want to check out our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones of 2019, followed by Carnoy's Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

As noted, we may see an even better deal as Black Friday approaches. But if you don't want to wait, this is a solid discount you can take advantage of right now.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony's WH-1000XM3 dethrones Bose QuietComfort 35 II as...

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new sale prices and availability.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!