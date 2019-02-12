Sarah Tew/CNET

The Sony PlayStation Classic was arguably one of the top flops of 2018. On the outside, pure adorableness: A shrunken version of the beloved console, complete with two controllers and 20 built-in games.

But many fans found the game selection middling at best, and a technical issue rendered nearly half of them problematic to play on US televisions. Add to that a $100 price tag and it's no surprise you'll see some scathing reviews online.

Of course, as I've noted before, a good deal helps make flaws more forgivable. So chew on this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Sony PlayStation Classic for $39.99 shipped.

I was never a PlayStation guy, so I'll turn you over to Jeff Bakalar's PlayStation Classic review. In the end he found it "serviceable," though he certainly wasn't a fan of the price. That said, that pesky framerate issue that slows down some games is apparently fixable by merely plugging in a USB keyboard (though it takes some trial and error).

So what do you think? Is $40 a good deal for 20 PlayStation games, even if they look dated and don't all play perfectly straight out of the box? I'm curious to hear your thoughts.

Now playing: Watch this: PlayStation Classic first look: Exactly what you think...

