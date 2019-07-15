Sarah Tew/CNET

Happy Prime Day, cheeps! It's a madhouse over here, with new deals coming at breakneck speeds. These are the absolute best Prime Day deals right now, and just for good Cheapskate measure, here are the best Prime Day deals under $25. (I haven't even had time to add them yet, but you can get a Tile Mate for just $15 or a Tile Slim or Pro for $20.)

One quick standout that just hit the radar: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Sonos Beam sound bar bundled with two $50 Amazon gift cards for $359. The Beam normally sells for $399 and rarely gets discounted. The gift cards are weird but awesome icing on the cake.

The most important thing you need to know about the Beam can be found in the tagline accompanying Ty Pendlebury's Sonos Beam review: "Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay walk into a sound bar." That, my friends, is what we in the biz call comedy gold.

But it's also true: The Beam offers a choice of two voice assistants and compatibility with Apple AirPlay 2, the latter handy for iPhone users.

I don't know how long this bundle will last, so if you have even the slightest interest in the Sonos Beam, grab it.

Bonus deal: Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $169

Speaking of premium products that rarely go on sale, Costco members can get the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $169. That's $30 off the regular price and, if memory serves, the lowest price to date. Amazon still has them discounted, but for $179.

As I've said before, it's probably crazy to spend that kind of money on wire-free earbuds when there are so many less-expensive options. For example, the Jabra Elite 65t is on sale for $119 today, and you can always get the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air for $80.

Heck, you can still get the BlitzWolf BW-FYE1 true-wireless earbuds for $29.99 with promo code CNETFYE1PD. But an all-time low on AirPods is still an all-time low on AirPods. You know?

