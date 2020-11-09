The sleek little Keurig K-Mini is just $50 right now (save $30)

Best Buy

For a quick hit of caffeine, it doesn't get any easier than the sleek Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker, and right now you can get one for $50 (down from $80) at either Target, or . The K-Mini is exactly that -- mini -- so it won't take up much space in your kitchen, but makes a super quick cup whenever you need it. Worth noting that it only has a one-cup water reservoir and so may not be perfect for a heavily trafficked area like a home with hoards of coffee drinkers or a busy office. That said, if saving space is important for your RV, dorm room, small kitchen or for a single guy or gal, this might be the Keurig to buy.

The push-button coffee machine takes K-Cup pods (sold separately) and strength adjustment functionality leaves you in control. Target initially hit with the deal as part of an early Black Friday sale but Amazon and Best Buy quickly price-matched so you can snag the $50 model from your retailer of choice. Amazon and Target do have it available in pink, powder blue and gray, in addition to black and all three are offering free shipping on the K-Mini.

If indeed you are looking for a Keurig with more reservoir capacity, we'll let you in on a secret: Walmart's rolling Black Friday deals will soon include a with 36-ounce reservoir, starting this Saturday, Nov. 14. The K-Compact is not quite as compact as the Mini that's on sale today, but the larger reservoir will definitely make things easier if you plan to use it more than once or twice per day.