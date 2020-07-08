The Sims game is getting a reality TV show called Spark'd

The Sims/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The ever-popular Sims computer game is making the jump to TV, with a new reality show called Spark'd airing July 17 on TBS. Over the four-episode series, 12 contestants will play the life-simulation game, completing timed challenges and presenting creative characters in a unique, coherent Sims story to a panel of celebrity judges. The last one standing wins $100,000.

From what I can tell so far, Spark'd looks like a mashup of YouTube LetsPlay videos and classic reality show competitions like Top Chef. The series also features the Spark'd Challenge Program, where other creators can win a chance to be on future seasons of the show.

The Sims Spark'd, presented by ELeague, airs July 17 at 11 p.m. ET on TBS. Episodes will air every Friday night with encores on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET. You can also stream episodes of Spark'd on the Buzzfeed Multiplayer YouTube channel the following Monday.

The Sims

The game show's trailer features familiar YouTube personalities as competitors. The judging panel consists of Kelsey Impicciche (the Buzzfeed Multiplayer YouTuber known for creating the Sims 100 Baby Challenge), Tayla Parx (a voice actor in the game), and Dave Miotke (a game developer for Maxis, the division of EA Games that develops The Sims). Spark'd is hosted by former American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen.

The Sims celebrated its 20th birthday in February and hasn't showed signs of slowing down. With a steady release of expansion packs (the latest being Eco Lifestyle), dozens of challenges, mods for more realistic gameplay and classic cheat codes, it's hard to imagine players getting bored.

"That's also why this show is so exciting," Lyndsay Pearson, executive producer of The Sims franchise, said in a Wednesday release. "We're continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way."

Having always prided itself on diversity and inclusion, The Sims also hosted a virtual Pride Parade through June on Twitch amid the pandemic restrictions.