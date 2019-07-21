The Simpsons to parody Stranger Things for Halloween special

Fox

Every Halloween, The Simpsons honors all things horror with an anthology of short segments called "Treehouse of Horror," featuring the citizens of Springfield in scary situations. This year's "Treehouse of Horror XXX" will parody all three seasons of Netflix's Stranger Things in a segment called "Danger Things."

At The Simpsons panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, fans got a peek at the Stranger Things parody, which is set in the '80s version of Springfield.

Milhouse Van Houten is dragged into another dimension called The Over Under instead of The Upside Down. A bald Lisa Simpson plays Eleven, who tries to save Milhouse. There's also a scene set in the mall just like in season 3 of Stranger Things.

"Treehouse of Horror XXX" pays tribute to classic horror films The Omen and Exorcist. Ironically, "Treehouse of Horror XXX" will be the 666th episode of The Simpsons. Spooky!

Another tidbit from the panel included the fact that season 19 of The Simpsons will finally get a DVD release on Dec. 3.

The Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror XXX" airs on Fox on Oct. 20.

