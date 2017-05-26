'The Simpsons' pokes fun at President Trump with '125 Days' video



May 26 marks President Donald Trump's 125th day in office, and "The Simpsons" has a few things to say about it.

The short video, posted on Friday, imagines Trump making one last attempt to try to patch things up with the fired FBI director James B. Comey.

In the style of "The Simpsons" Treehouse of Horror Halloween special, the video begins with a disturbing scene of presidential advisers Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway hanging from the rafters along with Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

A little less dire gags include Vice President Pence trying to erase the word "Vice" from his name plate; Trump in bed with books entitled "Two Scoops For Me" and "How to Lose Friends and Piss of Israel;" and Attorney General Jeff Sessions caught hiding beneath a bed sheet when Trump tries to make a deal with Comey.

But most notably, we also see the ghost of former president Richard Nixon who says, "I came to thank you, Donald. I'm moving up, thanks to you I'm now the 44th best president. I just have one piece of advice -- if you have tapes, burn them!"

You'll want to watch the rest spoiler-free, but it ends with "Paid for by the Committee to Turn the Clock Ahead to 2020 or back to whenever, just not here."

This isn't the first time "The Simpsons" has poked fun at Trump's presidency. In April, "The Simpsons" released a video of Trump's first 100 days in office complete with cameos from Conway, Spicer and Bannon.