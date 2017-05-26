'The Simpsons' pokes fun at Trump with '125 Days' video



May 26 marks President Donald Trump's 125th day in office, and "The Simpsons" has a few things to say about it.

The above short video, posted Friday by Animation on Fox, imagines Trump making one last attempt to try to patch things up with fired FBI director James B. Comey.

In the style of "The Simpsons" Treehouse of Horror Halloween special, the video begins with a disturbing scene of Press Secretary Sean Spicer and presidential advisers Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway hanging from the rafters in nooses.

Lighter gags include Vice President Mike Pence trying to erase the word "Vice" from his name plate; Trump in bed with the book "How to Lose Friends and Piss Off Israel;" and Attorney General Jeff Sessions caught hiding beneath a sheet as Trump tries to make a deal with Comey.

Most notably, we also see the ghost of former president Richard Nixon, who says, "Thanks to you, I'm now the 44th best president."

You'll want to watch the rest spoiler-free, but the video ends with "Paid for by the Committee to Turn the Clock Ahead to 2020 or Back to Whenever, Just Not Here."

This isn't the first time "The Simpsons" has poked fun at Trump's presidency. In April, the show released a video of Trump's first 100 days in office complete with cameos from Conway, Spicer and Bannon.