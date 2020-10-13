The Simpsons' new Treehouse of Horror parodies the US Presidential election

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The 2020 US Presidential elections are no laughing matter, but that doesn't stop The Simpsons from chiming in with its two cents on the current president Donald Trump.

In a new clip from The Simpsons' upcoming Treehouse of Horror Halloween special, we see Homer Simpsons inside a voting booth unsure about who to vote for president. Lisa Simpson (who is obviously too young to vote) steps in the booth to remind Honer about "everything that's happened over the last four years.

The Simpsons — October Surprise pic.twitter.com/wCDOrpmN80 — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 13, 2020

Then a non-stop list of complaints about President Trump begins to scroll across the screen. Some of the complaints include: put children in cages; refused to release tax returns; destroyed democracy; destroyed post office, to name just a few, ending with "and we haven't even said the worst one."

The new Treehouse of Horror XXXI is described as follows: "Don't miss the annual terror-themed trilogy, including a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and a ninth birthday Lisa just can't get over in the all-new Halloween-themed episode."

20th Century Fox

The Simpsons has an interesting history surrounding Trump. The Simpsons even predicted Trump becoming president. The animated show also previously mocked Trump's hair and "tiny hands" in a 2016 episode, as well as Trump's social media habits in 2017.

Most recently in August, Marge Simpson called out Jenna Ellis, advisor to President Trump, for saying that Democratic presidential running mate Kamala Harris sounded a lot like the cartoon housewife.

"I usually don't get into politics, but the president's senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me," Marge said in the video posted on The Simpsons Twitter in August. "Lisa says she doesn't mean it as a compliment. If that's so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I'm starting to feel a little bit disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna. I was going to say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'll bleep it."

The upcoming Treehouse of Horror XXXI episode is scheduled to air on Oct. 18 on Fox.