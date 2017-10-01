"Game of Thrones" won't be back for a while, but "The Simpsons" will give fans a little taste of Westeros in its season 29 premiere, "The Serfsons," which airs on Sunday.

"Season 29 opens in a magical medieval world, where Marge's mother is turned into an Ice Walker and the only way for Homer to afford the cure is to force Lisa to use illegal magic," the official show summary reads. "When the king discovers this, he kidnaps Lisa, and Homer must lead a feudal uprising to save her."

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) will voice a role, though we don't know if he's the king or someone else. And things don't look great for Ned Flanders, who like first-name-namesake Ned Stark before him, has learned how to get, uh, ahead of the crowd.

Also, Bart demonstrates how you prank call Moe's bar back in the days before telephones. Hint: Quoth the raven, "Eat my shorts."

"The Simpsons" premieres Sunday, Oct. 1, on Fox.