The Silence of the Lambs sequel series drops first teaser trailer

The Silence of the Lambs has had its fair share of sequels, from unsurprisingly bad movies to Bryan Fuller's excellent TV series Hannibal. The latest is a sequel series from CBS following Clarice Starling, played by Pretty Little Liars' Rebecca Breeds, set a year after the young FBI trainee has her horrifying interview with a serial killer.

See the shorter-than-a-minute teaser below.

The Silence is Over. Clarice. Coming to CBS on February 11, 2021. @ClariceCBS pic.twitter.com/CdNLPSnfxM — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) December 8, 2020

Set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice appears to be trying to tap the original film's grip on the psychology of its characters.

"Hannibal [Lecter] is an incredible character, as is [FBI agent] Will Graham," Clarice co-creator Alex Kurtzman told The Hollywood Reporter, "but Clarice Starling has a truly unique amazing psychology, and part of why Silence of the Lambs was so wonderful is the film put you so squarely in her shoes."

It sounds like the series will stick closely to Starling's personal life as she returns to the field, pursuing serial killers and sexual predators in Washington, DC.

Fans of NBC's Hannibal would have liked to see the character, made famous by Jodie Foster, instead make her way to a fourth season of the show. But the psychological horror-thriller, focused on the relationship between FBI agent Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lector (Mads Mikkelsen), was canceled after its third season.

Look out for Clarice's premiere on Feb. 11, 2021, on CBS.