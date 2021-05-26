Scotsman is a 3D-printed electric scooter custom made for your body size, riding style

Scotsman

Silicon Valley-based electric scooter brand Scotsman has a solution to the backorders and international shipping or production delays you may have experienced this past year. The company, known for Superstrata bike, will now offer 3D-printed unibody electric scooters created with a single pass of continuous carbon fiber thermoplastic composite. Each scooter frame is created without glue or assembly of parts, resulting in a lightweight but durable product with a customizable twist.

If you're willing to share some personal information such as your weight, height, arm and leg length, Scotsman will print you one of its namesake scooters tailored to your body and riding style. Too often I've tested electric scooters that aren't quite right for my frame. This seems like a great option for both shorter and taller riders who want something to not only fit how they use but their bodies, too. For me, that means not being hunched over like a bear on a tricycle.

The customizations don't stop with the frame, either. Riders have the option to select motor wattages from 500 up to a 2,000-watt dual-motor setup that runs on one or two 500 or 550Wh batteries. Regardless of the motor configuration, they can run on one battery if you want to shed some weight for short-distance rides. Each battery adds about 6 pounds to the overall weight and takes about 5 hours to charge. These same removable batteries can also be used as USB-C powerbanks to charge mobile devices.

The scooters themselves weigh 40 to 45 pounds and vary depending on the rider's size. The 500-watt version can support riders up to 300 pounds and is capable of hitting a top speed of 19 miles per hour. If you go with a 1,000- or 2,000-watt model, they can hit 31 MPH and 45 MPH, respectively. Scotsman says all scooters can get about 70 miles on a full charge. Keep in mind that all these claims can vary depending on the environment, weather conditions and rider size. The scooters ride on 10-inch air-filled tires and are equipped with a proprietary suspension. Dual regenerative disc brakes bring it to a stop while LED head and tail lights help you see and be seen in traffic.

The Scotsman is also equipped with GPS plus cellular and Bluetooth to make it a fully connected device. A feature called Find My Scooter allows you to do just that. You can also get it with a front-facing camera that has a Record My Ride feature along with some other cool capabilities.

The Scotsman definitely has a premium look and feel to it along with a premium starting price of $2,999. The company currently expects it to be in Dec. 2021 but it can be preordered right now starting at $1,599 on Indiegogo.

Editors' note: CNET's reporting on crowdfunding campaigns is not an endorsement of the project or its creators. Before contributing to any campaign, read the crowdfunding site's policies to find out your rights (and refund policies, or the lack thereof) before and after a campaign ends.