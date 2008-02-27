The scoop on Eva Longoria's headset

GeekSugar

Shrinkage is a natural part of gadget evolution: So as phones have gotten smaller over the years, why not headsets? Especially ones with Bluetooth because, if you're not careful, you could end up looking like a cartoon character.

That, by the way, is the last thing we'd expect of Eva Longoria Parker, Brooke Shields, or Fergie, all of whom are reportedly very early adopters of the"Discovery 925" Bluetooth earbuds from Plantronics, which won't even be available to the general public until April. According to GeekSugar, these "feminine earpieces are comfortable, lightweight and much more sleeker than your average Bluetooth headset."

That would explain their colors. The $149 headsets, which are eventually expected to be available in a dozen hues, will come out initially in black, gold, and magenta.