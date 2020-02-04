Lenovo

Calling all students, teachers and people weary of Windows hassles: Is it time to consider a Chromebook? Let's see if this deal can convince you: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the second-gen Lenovo 100E 11.6-inch Chromebook for $99 -- a price that includes three free months of Disney Plus. It normally runs $159, and it was $20 higher just last week. That's one of the cheapest options I've seen for a modern, nonrefurbished Chromebook.

The 100E offers a little more horsepower than you'd expect from a $99 laptop. Yes, the screen is on the smaller side, though its 1,366x768-pixel resolution is fine for that size -- and it has an antiglare coating, which is always welcome.

The system comes with 4GB of RAM, not just 2GB like in older budget Chromebooks. There's 32GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD and a pair of ports: one USB-C, one USB 3.1. There's even a full-size HDMI port for connecting to an external monitor or TV.

Lenovo promises up to 10 hours of operation before the battery needs charging, meaning it should have no trouble surviving a full school day.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but it has a 4.6-star average from over 300 Best Buy customers. For $99, you're not likely to find a better deal on a laptop -- Chrome OS-powered or otherwise.

Your thoughts?

Note: Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new sale prices or availability. Removed expired bonus deal.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.