The school-friendly Lenovo 100E Chromebook is just $119 today

Calling all students, teachers and people weary of Windows hassles: Is it time to consider a Chromebook? Let's see if this deal can convince you: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the second-gen Lenovo 100E 11.6-inch Chromebook for $119 -- a price that includes three free months of Disney Plus. It normally runs $159. That's one of the cheapest options I've seen for a modern, nonrefurbished Chromebook. (Incidentally, Amazon has what appears to be an identical Lenovo 100E for just $2 more.)

The 100E offers a little more horsepower than you'd expect from a $119 laptop. Yes, the screen is on the smaller side, though its 1,366x768 resolution is fine for that size -- and it has an antiglare coating, which is always welcome.

The system comes with with 4GB of RAM, not just 2GB like in other budget Chromebooks. There's 16GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD and a pair of ports: one USB-C, one USB 3.1. There's even a full-size HDMI port for connecting to an external monitor or TV.

Lenovo promises up to 10 hours of operation before the battery needs charging, meaning it should have no trouble surviving a full school day.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but it has a 4.1-star average from nearly 50 Walmart customers and a 4.6-star average from around 150 Best Buy customers. (The 100E currently sells for $139 there.)

You might be able to find a first-gen or refurbished Chromebook for closer to $100. But for just a few bucks more, it's worth getting extra RAM and modern ports.

Your thoughts?

Get a 4-pack of MFi-certified Lightning cables for $8

AHGEIIY

Here's a rerun of a popular deal from last year. It started with a Facebook friend who'd asked me for a deal on Lightning cables -- because her teen "goes through them like water."



I said the brand isn't the important thing; what's important is that you choose MFi-certified cables. Like these: For a limited time, and while supplies last, AHGEIIY once again has a four-pack of MFi-certified braided Lighting cables for $8.16 with promo code 4DDURQNF.

No, I'm not making up the name of that seller, though I do think sometimes these companies just flop their hands on the keyboard, and whatever comes out, that's their brand. AHGEIIY? Whatever. Just take note that if you see a different seller listed, it's probably because AHGEIIY's supply has run out -- and the next-in-line seller won't recognize the promo code.



Anyway, you get two 3.3-foot (1 meter) and two 6.6-foot cables in lovely red. They're braided for durability and appear to be pretty narrow around the Lightning connector, meaning they should fit into most cases. Perhaps best of all, they're covered by a lifetime warranty -- but take that with a grain of salt, because it's anybody's guess how long AHGEIIY will be around.

