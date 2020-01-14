The school-friendly Lenovo 100E Chromebook is just $109 today

Lenovo

Calling all students, teachers and people weary of Windows hassles: Is it time to consider a Chromebook? Let's see if this deal can convince you: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the second-gen Lenovo 100E 11.6-inch Chromebook for $109 -- a price that includes three free months of Disney Plus. It normally runs $159, and it was $10 higher just a few days ago. That's one of the cheapest options I've seen for a modern, nonrefurbished Chromebook.

The 100E offers a little more horsepower than you'd expect from a $119 laptop. Yes, the screen is on the smaller side, though its 1,366x768 resolution is fine for that size -- and it has an antiglare coating, which is always welcome.

The system comes with 4GB of RAM, not just 2GB like in other budget Chromebooks. There's 16GB of onboard storage, expandable via microSD and a pair of ports: one USB-C, one USB 3.1. There's even a full-size HDMI port for connecting to an external monitor or TV.

Lenovo promises up to 10 hours of operation before the battery needs charging, meaning it should have no trouble surviving a full school day.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but it has a 4.1-star average from nearly 50 Walmart customers and a 4.6-star average from around 150 Best Buy customers. (The 100E currently sells for $139 there.)

You might be able to find a first-gen or refurbished Chromebook for closer to $100. But for just a few bucks more, it's worth getting extra RAM and modern ports.

