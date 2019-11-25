The Sandman TV series for Netflix will have a more modern setting, says Neil Gaiman

DC Comics

The Sandman comics, written by Neil Gaiman, often took place in the late '80s. But the upcoming Netflix TV series adaptation of the comics will be updated with a more modern setting, Gaiman revealed last week on CBC program Day 6.

The popular DC Comics series tells the story of the moody Lord of Dreams and his dysfunctional family members Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire and Delirium.

"The idea is to stay faithful to Sandman, but to do it for now rather than making it a 1980s period piece," Gaiman said Friday on Day 6. He explained that the main character of Dream (also known as Morpheus) and his siblings will live in a version that takes place closer to 2019.

"In Sandman No. 1, there is a sleeping sickness that occurs because Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, is captured in 1916, and in 1988 he escapes," Gaiman said. "Instead of him being a captive for about 80 years, he's going to be a captive for about 110 years and that will change things."

This isn't the first time Gaiman has mentioned that the new series will have a different time setting.

"I'm hoping we can make something on television that feels as personal and true as the best of the Sandman comics did. Just set 30 years later than Sandman the comic," Gaiman tweeted back in July when the show was first announced.

Morpheus' look will also evolve and change in the series just as it does in the comic books, Gaiman also revealed in the Day 6 interview.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) will write and serve as showrunner on the series, while Gaiman will executive produce with David Goyer (Assassination Nation).

No word yet on when the series will debut or who might be part of the cast.

Netflix, DC Comics and Gaiman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.