Samsung Serif is both 4K HDTV and living room centerpiece, now $300 off

Can a TV be a conversation-starter without even being on? That's the goal behind the Samsung Serif's unique design. With its chalkboard-like appearance and unassuming yet eye-catching frame, the Serif is not your regular TV. You can add this elegance to your living room and get up to $300 off in the Samsung Early Black Friday TV sale. While you're there, check out the other deals, including a top-of-the-line 8K HDTV. Hurry, the sale ends Nov. 1.

Samsung This 4K HDTV uses Samsung QLED Technology to bring larger than life color to your living room. But this is no ordinary TV, with an easel-like stand and a special ambient mode, the Serif adds a bit of background sophistication to your space while not being used. Get the 43-inch version for $200 off and the 55-inch for $300 off. 43-inch Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $800 (was $1,000)

55-inch Class The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $1,200 (was $1,500)

Samsung If you're looking for an upgrade for game day, look no further than this 65-inch TU8300 UHD Smart TV. This display is capable of outputting 4K and HDR, now only $680, $70 off the regular price. Fancy a top-of-the-line TV? Now you can get up to $1,800 off the Samsung Q90T series with the 55-inch starting at $1,400. If you're looking to future-proof, this 8K-capable 85-inch Q950TS QLED UHD HDR Smart TV is now down to $10,000, that's after a $3,000 discount from the regular $13,000 price tag.

Samsung Many modern TVs sacrifice decent speakers to achieve a slimmer size, which is why a soundbar can be a good investment to go with your new display. Luckily, Samsung is also discounting their soundbars with discounts up to $400 off. Save $50 off this HW-T550 2.1-channel soundbar with 3D surround sound and wireless subwoofer. Get the ultimate immersive experience in a compact package, only $230.

