Angela Lang/CNET

I'm not sure why, but smartwatch deals are coming fast and furious right now. Fossil's Wear OS-powered Gen 4 Explorist was down to $99 a couple weeks ago (it's still available for $119), and Apple's Watch Series 5 was briefly $100 off. Now we have this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the -- the lowest price on record.

That's for the black model; you can also . (Mother's Day, anyone?) If Amazon runs out or you see a price jump, and offers a few more color options as well.

The Galaxy Watch Active hit the scene about a year ago, and while it's already been supplanted by the Active 2, it's still a perfectly good wearable -- especially at this price.

I haven't used one myself, so I'll direct you to Vanessa Hand Orellana's Galaxy Watch Active review. She liked it a lot, though with a few small gripes. Remember, though, that the review was based on a $200 price tag.

The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, though if you own an iPhone you'll lose out on a few features.

Already wearing a Galaxy Watch Active? Hit the comments and share your thoughts about it!

Read more: The best smartwatches for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Watch Active is a lighter, cheaper take on the...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.