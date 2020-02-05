Sarah Tew/CNET

There's a case to be made for choosing a fitness tracker over a smartwatch with fitness-tracking features. First and foremost: Price. In fact, for a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has one of the best fitness-tracker deals I can recall: The Samsung Galaxy Fit for $69. It's available in black or white. Regular price: $100.

The Galaxy Fit offers a surprisingly robust set of features compared with "budget" fitness trackers of the past. For one thing, it includes heart-rate monitoring -- and can even notify you if it detects an irregular heartbeat. It also automatically detects activity and starts logging it. It even detects the type of activity: walking, running, cycling and so on.

I'll pause here to note that my Apple Watch can do likewise -- but it's crummy at it. It often takes 5-10 minutes before I get the "It looks like you're doing such-and-such" notification, and if I forget to manually end the activity when I'm done, the results get totally skewed.

I can't say firsthand whether the Galaxy Fit does a better job, but CNET's Scott Stein can. In his comparison of the Galaxy Fit to the Fitbit Inspire HR, he noted the following: "I also like Samsung fitness devices' automatic tracking of walks and workouts, and how the stats instantly appear onscreen. On a brisk walk, I'm suddenly in workout tracking mode without doing anything."

Speaking of the Inspire HR (currently $79.95, in case you're comparing), it's quite similar to the Galaxy Fit, but with one key difference: The latter has a color AMOLED screen.

That screen is on the small side, of course, which can make notifications and other text difficult to read while exercising. Battery life is rated at up to five days, though expect less if you set the Fit to do frequent heart-rate monitoring.

I think the benefits here far outweigh a few small negatives. For $69 you're getting a very capable fitness tracker that, among other things, will remind you to get off your duff. Cheaper than a bypass, people!

Your thoughts?

iOttie's cute little power bank with Qi charging pad is on sale for $25.99

iOttie

Whether for charging your phone or your newfangled earbuds with wireless charging case, there's much to be said for a power bank that has a Qi (pronounced "chee") charging pad.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the iOttie iON Wireless Plus v2 mobile charger (ruby) is $25.95. Regular price: $39.95.

The iON is a 10,000-mAh power bank with a fast-charge (up to 10-watt) Qi pad up top and USB-C and USB Type-A ports around back. That USB-C port is input-only, however, meaning that's how you'll recharge the battery. iOttie provides a Qualcomm 3.0-equivalent AC adapter for that purpose, which you could also use to fast-charge compatible devices directly (you know, with a cord), but it's too bad the USB-C port can't charge devices as well.

I do like the color (kind of Valentine's Day-friendly, don't you think?), and especially the fabric-wrapped rounded design. Regarding some of the negative reviews, they seem to be point to an older version of this (the v1, I'd guess), which had a smaller Qi charging pad and was therefore more likely to misalign with your phone.

