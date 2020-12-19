Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds for $85? Music to our ears

Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus are a contender for the best true wireless earbuds of 2020. When CNET's David Carnoy reviewed these earbuds, he noted the sound quality was noticeably better than the original Buds, with rock solid wireless quality and better battery performance. They're a little overpriced, but this weekend Woot is doing something about that. Right now you can nab a set of , which is a substantial discount off the regular $200 price tag. "While supplies last" is the operative term here, because I don't expect these to be in stock at this price for long.

These aren't just run-of-the-mill Galaxy Buds Plus -- they're the BTS special edition, which, in honor of the K-pop band (which I had totally heard of before I started writing this article) is festooned in bold metallic purple. K-pop or no, they look pretty snazzy. You also get the wireless charging case and, yes, photo cards of all the band members.

Woot estimates you can get these before Christmas if you use one- or two-day shipping, so it's not too late to grab a great audio gift.

