The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are on sale for $100 (save $50)

Angela Lang/CNET

When it comes to premium earbuds, AirPods get all the attention (perhaps deservedly, perhaps not) -- but don't overlook the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. They debuted earlier this year to widespread acclaim, improving on the original Galaxy Buds in several key ways. They also cost more, which was a bummer.

Good news: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Verizon has the when you add them to your cart. (You'll see the regular $149.99 price prior to that.) The buds are available in your choice of four colors.

I haven't tried them myself, so let me steer you to David Carnoy's Galaxy Buds Plus review. He liked the sound quality, battery life, USB-C and wireless charging and improved iOS support. He didn't like the minimal water-resistance and lack of active noise-canceling (ANC).

Indeed, without the latter, you might wonder how these compare with AirPods Pro, which famously do have ANC. To find out, check out Lexy Savvides' great "versus" video below.

The bottom line here is that these $150 earbuds are on sale for $100, the lowest price I can recall seeing. That's a huge discount. Even without it, the Galaxy Buds Plus made CNET's list of the best true-wireless earbuds for 2020.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus first look: Longer battery life...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.