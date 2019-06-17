CNET

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced its answer to Apple's insanely popular AirPods: The Samsung Galaxy Buds, wire-free earphones that can charge wirelessly. Better still, they can charge wirelessly by piggybacking on one of Samsung's new Galaxy S10 phones, which is pretty freakin' cool. Read CNET's Samsung Galaxy Buds review to learn more.

Read more: Galaxy Buds vs. AirPods

At $130, the Galaxy Buds are also cheaper than AirPods -- and today they're even cheaper than that. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $99.99 shipped. (That's the price you'll see after you add them to your cart and check out as a guest. Ironically, if you're already a Verizon customer, you don't get the discount.)

As of now both the black and white versions are in stock, but I suspect these will sell out quickly. Hope you're able to grab one!

That said, there are lots of true-wireless earbuds out there -- none that match the Galaxy Buds' cool charge-by-phone feature, but many offering very good sound for even less money. I highly recommend checking out David Carnoy's roundup of the top AirPod alternatives for under $100.

While you're at it, I hope you'll read my comparison between actual AirPods and a $35 knockoff. (Sorry to be constantly invoking AirPods, but they're kind of the poster child -- poster product? -- for true-wireless earbuds.)

