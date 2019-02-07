The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is down to $300

Sarah Tew/CNET

Chromebooks aren't perfect for everything, but they're awesome for a lot of things. And Samsung makes some excellent Chromebooks, though you usually pay a premium for their premium models.

Not today: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Two-in-One laptop is just $299.99, a full $200 off the regular price. Pro tip: Ebates is currently offering a 3-percent rebate on Samsung purchases, which would save you an extra $9.

The Chromebook Plus V2 is a Celeron-powered two-in-one, meaning it offers both laptop and tablet modes -- and a few in between. It features a 12.2-inch screen, a built-in pen for drawing and note-taking, a pair of USB-C ports (plus a Type-A USB as well) and a 13-megapixel "world-facing" camera.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung's Chromebook Plus V2 is premium without the big...

Although it's normally priced at $500, the Chromebook Plus V2 has only 32GB of onboard storage -- not uncommon given that the Chrome operating system relies heavily on cloud storage, but still less than one might expect. Thankfully, it's easily expandable via a microSD slot and the aforementioned USB ports.

Other dings include a non-backlit keyboard and the lack of an onboard HDMI output. Those aren't deal-breakers, they're just annoyances.

To get a more complete picture of the system, read CNET's Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review. It's based on that $500 price tag, of course, and takes the system to task for not quite living up to that premium price.

But for $300? I daresay the machine would score at least another half star, if not a full one.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: You know I can't resist a good Bluetooth-speaker deal. Today, there are two I can't resist.

Vava

First, for a limited time, and while supplies last, the Vava Voom 23 rugged waterproof portable speaker is just $16.99 with promo code YBPVQSBY. Regular price: $35.

The Voom 23 is IPX6-rated for protection against water, dust, drops and the like. It's not submersible, but splashes won't hurt it. Vava promises up to 24 hours of playtime, and over 300 buyers "promise" a 4.4-star speaker experience.

Daily Steals

Next up: If you like your speakers novelty-style, or you just really like Coca-Cola, this is pretty sweet.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Coca-Cola Bluetooth Speaker and FM Radio for $13.99 with promo code CHPSKTCOLA. It's $18-$19 elsewhere.

So, yeah: It's a Coke can! And a speaker. And an FM radio. There's also a line-in jack and even a microSD slot (here referred to as a TF-card slot).

I wouldn't expect top-notch sound quality, and I suspect the radio doesn't let you store presets -- it's probably a seek/manual-tune situation.

But as novelty speakers go, this one seems pretty cool.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!