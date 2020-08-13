The rugged Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is on sale for $120 (save $20)

Rick Broida/CNET

I've long been a fan of the Amazfit Bip budget smartwatch (and its excellent successor, the Bip S). But the name? A bit too cutesy. How about something a little more manly, like Razor or Stealth or...T-Rex! Now we're talking. Indeed, on the merits of its ferocious moniker alone, I like Amazfit's latest wearable. Thankfully, it's also a genuinely cool watch, and now there's a deal to be had: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Adorama has the . There was a slightly better deal a couple months back, but this is currently the lowest price anywhere.

The T-Rex is a big watch; thick, chunky and rugged, with a dozen different military certifications for things like heat, cold and humidity resistance. It can accompany you into the shower or pool and withstand hard knocks thanks to its Gorilla Glass 3 display. Despite all that, it feels pretty light on your wrist, thanks in part to the all-plastic bezel. Even so, I wouldn't want to wear it to bed, sleep-tracking features notwithstanding. It's just too huge.

Speaking of features, the T-Rex does pretty much everything. It can monitor your heart rate and provide warnings if your ticker is beating too fast. It can control music playback and find your phone. It offers dozens of different analog and digital watch-face choices, many of them gorgeous. There's also an always-on display option, though Amazfit notes this will "seriously degrade battery life."

That battery can last as long as 20 days, though of course using features like GPS and the aforementioned display will impact it. But even if you get, say, five days? That's still better than most.

The Amazfit app is the weak link in this equation. It can be glitchy and unintuitive -- not impossible to figure out, but definitely in need of some polish. (There are three main screens, including one labeled "Enjoy." Huh?) Plus, I discovered that while nearly all phone notifications come through fine on the watch, iOS reminders don't. You'll get a notification, but it merely says to "see phone."

That shortcoming aside, the T-Rex is a pretty sweet watch, one you'd expect would cost more like $200-$250. Anyone looking for a rugged wearable would be wise to consider this.

Your thoughts?

Get a 2K plug-and-play webcam for $24

Depstech

Not too long ago, webcams were in short supply, with sky-high prices to match. Now you can get something decent on the cheap. Indeed, if you need a camera for your desktop monitor or an upgrade for your low-res laptop, check this: Today only, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page 40%-off coupon. It normally sells for $40.

The camera boasts a resolution of 2,560x1,440, higher than the vast majority of built-in webcams. That should translate to a much sharper-looking you during video calls.

It's a plug-and-play camera, meaning no drivers required, and it has a microphone with "automatic noise reduction," though it's not clear exactly what that entails.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.