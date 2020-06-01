Rick Broida/CNET

I've long been a fan of the Amazfit Bip budget smartwatch. But the name? A bit too cutesy. How about something a little more manly, like Razor or Stealth or...T-Rex! Now we're talking. Indeed, on the merits of its ferocious moniker alone, I like Amazfit's latest wearable. Thankfully, it's also a genuinely cool watch, and an outright bargain with this exclusive promo code: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the with code CNET20. Regular price: $140.

The T-Rex is a big watch; thick, chunky and rugged, with a dozen different military certifications for things like heat, cold and humidity resistance. It can accompany you into the shower or pool and withstand hard knocks thanks to its Gorilla Glass 3 display. Despite all that, it feels pretty light on your wrist, thanks in part to the all-plastic bezel. Even so, I wouldn't want to wear it to bed, sleep-tracking features notwithstanding. It's just too huge.

Speaking of features, the T-Rex does pretty much everything. It can monitor your heart rate and provide warnings if your ticker is beating too fast. It can control music playback and find your phone. It offers dozens of different analog and digital watch-face choices, many of them gorgeous. There's also an always-on display option, though Amazfit notes this will "seriously degrade battery life."

That battery can last as long as 20 days, though of course using features like GPS and the aforementioned display will impact it. But even if you get, say, five days? That's still better than most.

The Amazfit app is the weak link in this equation. It's glitchy and unintuitive -- not impossible to figure out, but definitely in need of some polish. (There are three main screens, including one labeled "Enjoy." Huh?) Plus, I discovered that while nearly all phone notifications come through fine on the watch, iOS reminders don't. You'll get a notification, but it merely says to "see phone."

That shortcoming aside, the T-Rex is a pretty sweet watch, something I think any dad would seriously dig as a Father's Day gift. It's a solid deal at $140, but I like it even more at $112.

This 60-watt USB-C wall charger is only 6 bucks

Lecone

Do you own a Nintendo Switch? Or a laptop that supports USB-C charging? Then I'll wager you could use a spare wall-charger, ideally one with folding prongs for easier travel.

Here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Lecone 60-watt USB-C wall charger is just $6 with promo code IC7DJNSS. Regular price: $20.

This AC adapter sports a USB-C port with Power Delivery and a USB 3.0 QuickCharge port. The former is designed for Switches, laptops and similar devices; the latter is good for phones and pretty much anything else that charges via standard USB.

If you use just the USB-C port, you get 60 watts of charging power. Use both ports and USB-C drops to 42 watts -- which just means charging that device will take a little longer.

There are tons of similar adapters floating around Amazon, but I've never seen a dual-port one like this for only $6.

