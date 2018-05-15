The Royal Wedding is using facial recognition tech for all those Suits

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Get your tea, scones and sophisticated facial recognition technology ready.

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is this weekend, May 19. If you're not across the guest list, fret not. Broadcasters will be using facial recognition technology to help you identify minor royalty, bloggers, stars of actress Markle's TV show Suits and more.

Sky News, with the help of tech startups and Amazon Web Services (AWS), will broadcast the wedding with a service called "Who's Who Live". Using Amazon's Rekognition software, the names of guests will appear as subtitles on screen, according to V3.

"This new functionality allows Royal Wedding viewers greater insight into one of the biggest live events of the year, wherever they are," said David Gibbs, the company's director of digital news. "We're excited by the software's potential and ability to give audiences new ways of consuming content."

Some of those guests could include Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Mulroney, Misha Noo and Serena Williams, as well as Suits stars Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht, according to The Telegraph.

Whether this world-first comes off remains to be seen, especially after a recent report by Metropolitan Police in the UK showed that in 98 percent of cases, facial recognition technology is inaccurate.

The Royal Wedding is this weekend, May 19, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Find out how you can watch it here.