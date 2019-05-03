The Rowkin Ascent Charge Plus true wireless earbuds are a steal at $39

Rowkin

Hello, new-favorite true wireless earbuds. Please don't sell out before I've had a chance to spread the word.

Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the refurbished Rowkin Ascent Charge Plus true wireless earbuds for $39, plus $5 for shipping. Original price: $160. You can also get the refurbished Ascent Charge Micro for $29. Original price: $120. The actual earbuds are the same -- the difference lies in their cases.

The Charge Micro case looks a silvery AirPod case, but feels heftier, more solid. It promises up to four full recharges of the earbuds, for a total playtime of at least 17 hours, according to Rowkin.

The Charge Plus case is roughly twice as long and slides open at the middle. It's a pain to get the earbuds seated just right so they recharge and the case closes properly. But get this: It's a Qi charging case, and a Qi charging pad is included. Anyone still excited to pay $200 for the Apple equivalent -- pad not included?

Even more amazing, that case can recharge the earbuds another 15 times, for a total of 50-plus hours of playtime -- again according to Rowkin.

The 'buds themselves are the fairly traditional noise-isolating kind, designed to nestle into your eardrums and create a sound-blocking seal. I like this design for certain situations; not everyone is a fan. They do get a little uncomfortable after a while, at least for me, but that's true of most earbuds.

Sound quality: superb. Maybe I've spent too much time listening to lower-end earphones, but these rank among the best I've tried. My test playlist these days: The Umbrella Academy Soundtrack, a great mix of pop and indie. Oh, there's also a companion app that lets you apply some equalizer settings on the fly and even find your earbuds based on where you listened to them last.

Both products come in refurb packaging -- the contents all good as new, but the pouch itself isn't what I'd call gift-friendly. So if you're thinking of these for a mom, dad or grad, well, maybe not.

But for yourself? Oh my goodness, yes.

Bonus deal: The Gladwell Cordless Mop for $98.97 (save $51)

Gladwell

I'm a big fan of anything that makes cleaning easier. Sure, robot vacuums can suck up stray Cheerios, but what about actually mopping the floor?

Forget the old mop and bucket. Bleh. Instead, check out this dual-head cordless spinning mop with built-in water sprayer. It normally sells for $150, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Gladwell Cordless Mop for $98.97 with promo code CNETGLADWELL.

I like this thing. These days I'm all about cordless everything; it's really liberating to move this around the floor without having to constantly fight with a power cord. If you have hardwood floors that need waxing, you can swap the cleaning pads for polishing pads. Both can go into the washing machine when you're done.

The battery pops out and recharges via a simple wall-wart, though the latter is one more thing to keep track of, and there's no wall mount for the mop. But the handle collapses down to allow for easier storage, and the whole thing is admirably lightweight and easy to maneuver.

