Sarah Tew/CNET

The days of buying a standalone media-streamer may be coming to an end, as Fire TV and Roku seem to be making their way into more and more TVs.

For now, however, if you have a model that's not already smart -- or you're not happy with the nature of those smarts -- you can grab a great deal on a sweet streamer.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Roku Premiere 4K/HDR for $29.99, which is $10 off the regular price and only $1 more than the price of the non-4K Roku.

This is the newer version of the Premiere, the one that does support HDR. (CNET's Roku Premiere review covers the previous iteration.) That's great if you have a TV that does as well -- though it's hardly essential.

I don't own a TV that does 4K or HDR, but I'm looking at this as an upgrade for a few Rokus that don't offer the Private Listening feature -- something I definitely do covet. If you want voice controls, however, you won't get them here -- not from the remote, anyway. (The Roku app supports voice search.)

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Roku's new streamers start at $40 for 4K HDR

