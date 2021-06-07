The Roku Express 4K Plus is on sale for the first time

Sarah Tew/CNET

I'm pretty sure that, by now, everyone who needs a Roku streaming device already has a Roku streaming device -- if not a TV with the Roku OS already built in.

But let's talk upgrades for a minute. If you're still chugging along with an older model, this is a good time to replace it with something newer. Among the potential benefits: Faster performance, a better remote and support for 4K and HDR TVs.

Sound good? For a limited time, and while supplies last, the new . That's $10 off the regular price and the first sale we've seen on this model, which debuted last month.

That debut made a big splash: CNET officially declared the Express 4K Plus the new "go-to Roku," a better option than the longtime-favorite Streaming Stick Plus. Read the Roku Express 4K Plus review to learn why.

As for this deal, it arrives two full weeks before Prime Day -- raising the question of whether it might see an even bigger discount on June 21 and 22. My educated guess: It might dip as low as $25, so if you're not in a hurry, it makes sense to wait. Of course, a deal in the hand is worth two in the, er, shopping cart?

One thing is certain: This would make an excellent upgrade, and it's hard to quibble with a $30 price tag.

Read more: The best media streamer to buy in 2021

Now playing: Watch this: Which Roku is the go-to? We break it down

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.