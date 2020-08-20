The Right Stuff on Disney Plus drops first trailer, reveals premiere date

Get ready to blast off. The new eight-episode Disney Plus space series, The Right Stuff, revealed its first trailer and a fall premiere date on Thursday. The eight-episode series will premiere its first two episodes on Oct. 9 on Disney Plus.

The show is based on Tom Wolfe's 1979 best-selling book about the Mercury 7 astronauts, and stars Patrick J. Adams as John Glenn and Jack McDorman as Alan Shepard. Wolfe's book also inspired the 1983 feature film starring Ed Harris as Glenn and Scott Glenn as Shepard.

Nora Zehetner plays Glenn's wife, Annie, who struggles with a stutter, and Shannon Lucio plays Shepard's wife, Louise, who must contend with his romantic affairs.

"'Astro' meaning star, 'naut' (meaning) voyager," the astronauts learn in the trailer. "Nobody has ever seen anything like you men until now. Few things live forever in the soul of a country. You're heroes."

The series is produced for National Geographic by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions and Warner Bros. Television.