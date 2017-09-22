Culture

The reviews are in for the iPhone 8/8Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 102)

Is the Apple Watch that bad? Did Apple do enough with the Apple TV 4K? Are the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus boring? We take a deep dive into Apple's latest product line with the man who reviewed them for CNET, Scott Stein.

applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

APPLE WATCH REVIEWS:

Apple Watch Series 3 review: A dash of iPod and a bit of iPhone for your wrist

Apple Investigating Fix for Series 3 Watches Connecting to Unknown Wi-Fi Networks Instead of LTE [Updated]

APPLE TV 4K REVIEWS:

Apple TV 4K review: Premium-grade 4K HDR streaming for a high price

4K iTunes Content Limited to Streaming Only, No Downloads

iPHONE 8 and 8 PLUS REVIEWS:

Apple iPhone 8 Plus review: The best iPhone you can buy -- until Nov. 3

iPhone 8 review: The status quo upgrade

Apple iPhone 8 Plus reviewed: The best smartphone camera we've ever tested

iPhone 8 Plus and me: A 72-hour quest for beautiful images

iPhone 8, X Destroy High-End Android Phones in New Speed Tests

Apple's iPhone X, iPhone 8 lack a feature the Galaxy S8 rocks

Scott Stein's IKEA furniture arrangement on the New York Subway

iPhone X production may face further delay, analyst warns

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

