The reviews are in for the iPhone 8/8Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 102)

Is the Apple Watch that bad? Did Apple do enough with the Apple TV 4K? Are the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus boring? We take a deep dive into Apple's latest product line with the man who reviewed them for CNET, Scott Stein.