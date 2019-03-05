The Razor Phone 2 hits an all-time low: $498

Josh Miller/CNET

We live in the age of the Nintendo Switch, which delivers a pretty amazing mobile gaming experience for $300. That could be why gamers -- who generally have no trouble paying a premium for the top gear -- haven't been clamoring for an $800 "gaming phone."

Ah, but $500? That might be a sweeter spot for the gaming-minded phone shopper. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering the Razer Phone 2 for $497.98 shipped when you also add a Cricket 3-in-1 SIM Card Activation Kit and Cricket $40 Refill Card to your cart. That's a full $300 off the regular price of the phone and $50 off the two Cricket items. Make sure to choose the Activate Later option before adding the phone to your cart.

Incidentally, you can also buy it from Razer for $499, but you don't get the Cricket extras.

CNET's Razor Phone 2 review found a lot to like, including a big, bright screen, great speakers, wireless charging and a very cool light-up logo on the back (which glows when you receive notifications).

The battery and camera earned lower marks, but this definitely has some of the hallmarks of a flagship phone -- now for a midrange price.

Using it with Cricket is entirely optional; the phone is also compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Now playing: Watch this: Razer Phone 2 gets back in the game

