Mobile phones are all screen, so it makes sense to get the best damn screen money can buy. Right now, that screen can be found on the Razer Phone.

Yep, turns out Apple and Samsung aren't the only game in town. The Razer Phone debuted last December to gushing praise over its 120Hz, 5.7-inch screen -- to say nothing of its spectacular speakers and game-friendly extras.

Less exciting: the $700 price tag. But for a limited time, you can get the unlocked Razer Phone for $400 shipped with promo code WOOHOO. (Which, incidentally, is the sound I make when a premium phone's price gets slashed almost in half.)

This is a good spot to mention that a Razer Phone 2 is in the works, but it's anybody's guess when it'll arrive. No doubt this price cut is Razer's attempt to clear out inventory on what was a "limited run" production.

Who cares? Right now we have to evaluate the product based on a $400 price tag, and that starts with Sean Hollister's Razer Phone review. His verdict: It may well spoil other phones for you.

That's because the 120Hz screen is so fluid, so responsive, it's "hard to go back" to models running at the more common 60Hz refresh rate. Hollister was also blown away by the Razer's stereo speakers, which sound "better than about 90 percent of the laptops I've used."

Take note, however, that the phone lacks a headphone jack and offers only a so-so camera and average battery life. Plus, it's a GSM-only device, meaning you're limited to AT&T, T-Mobile and their virtual operators (such as Cricket and MetroPCS).

But if you're seriously into gaming, or want a phone with speakers that actually sound good, the Razer is a must-consider at $400.

Bonus deal: Speaking of huge price cuts, Parrot's Zik 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones were $400 when they debuted back in 2016.

Today, and while supplies last, UntilGone (formerly Yugster) has the Parrot Zik 3 for $120 shipped. They currently list for $300, and the best price I've seen elsewhere is $140.

Available in your choice of colors, the Zik is a seriously feature-packed headphone. Active noise cancellation. Touch controls. Replaceable battery. Even support for Qi wireless charging!

Read David Carnoy's Zik 3.0 review to learn more. His verdict: "One of the best" wireless headphones. And that was based on the aforementioned $400 price tag. At $120... well. Just, wow.

