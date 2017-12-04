CNET también está disponible en español.

The Razer Phone is amazing and no one will buy it (The 3:59, Ep. 326)

We discuss the merits of Razer's niche gaming phone and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the text message.

Now Playing: Watch this: The Razer phone is amazing and no one will buy it! (The...
4:43

On today's podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

