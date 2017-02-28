The Raspberry Pi Zero W brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to a tiny, affordable computer

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Raspberry Pi's latest brings connectivity to a $10 computer.

The Raspberry Pi Zero W expands on the $5 Raspberry Pi Zero -- an entry level computer in its simplest form. The $5 Zero had the basics you'd need to build your own arcade cabinet, drone, or smart home device. The $10 Zero W adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth -- specifically 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0.

You could have added those things on your own to the single circuit board of the original Pi Zero, but as the Raspberry Pi Foundation itself notes in the announcement of the Zero W, doing so might have cost a couple times as much as the $5 board itself.

So what can you do with the Raspberry Pi Zero W? Well, for programmers, the possibilities are extensive. Here's a list of fun things to do with the original Raspberry Pi. And here's a closer look at the performance and hardware specs of the new Pi Zero W from our sister site Tech Republic.

If you're looking to start a project yourself, the Pi Zero W is available starting today.