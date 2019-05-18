The queen of England is hiring a social media strategist

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Those who think their tweets and Instagram posts are worthy of Buckingham Palace might want to apply for a new job working for the UK's royal family.

The royal household is looking for a digital communications officer to find "new ways to maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage," according to a job listing posted Friday.

"Whether you're covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences," the job listing said.

To be eligible, the candidate will need to have extensive experience creating and publishing digital and social media content, as well as have good photography skills with experience producing live social media content.

The person hired will be paid a salary of approximately $38,000 (£30,000) and receive a comprehensive benefits package, including a generous pension scheme, 33 days annual vacation including bank holidays, free lunch and access to training and development to improve social media skills.

This isn't the first time the royal family has given special attention to social media.

Back in March, the royals released new social media community guidelines for their channels run by the royal family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace.

The new guidelines ask users to refrain from posting comments containing spam or that are defamatory, offensive, threatening or hateful.

Queen Elizabeth II is no stranger to communicating via social media. In March, she published her first post on Instagram on the @TheRoyalFamily account during a visit to London's Science Museum.

The queen also used Facebook Live for the first time when she hosted the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony in 2017.

The deadline to apply for the royal family social media job is May 26.