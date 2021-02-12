The price of silence is $224: Get a great deal on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose

You can make a strong case that the trophy for best noise-canceling headphones could just as well go to the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 -- they're both such good performers that it's almost a toss-up. Recently, CNET's Rick Broida tried a refurbished pair of the Sony 1000XM4's and deemed them indistinguishable from the full-price retail version. Today, you can put your ears in Rick's shoes (sorry, the metaphor fell apart midsentence): You can buy the , down from the regular price of $380. To get the deal, you need to enter promo code PREZDAY20 at checkout. Despite the Presidents Day-themed promo code, it's good for today only, expiring in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Like the Sony headphones Rick wrote about, these are refurbs -- but they're officially refurbished by Bose, inspected, cleaned and restored to factory condition with the original or new accessories. And you get a full two-year warranty, so there's no risk -- these are, for all intents and purposes, brand-new.

You'll have a hard time finding a better deal. These headphones are currently selling for $379 on Amazon and this $244 refurb price is within $20 of the lowest we've seen.

This model is the successor to Bose's iconic QuietComfort 35 II and features slightly improved noise cancellation with a transparency mode, USB-C charging, 20 hours of battery life and support for hands-free Alexa and Bose AR. Need to know more? Read CNET's review of the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones.

