The price of silence is $212: Get Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for the lowest price ever

You can make a strong case that the trophy for best noise-canceling headphones could just as well go to the Sony WH-1000XM4 or Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 -- they're both such good performers that it's almost a toss-up. Recently, CNET's Rick Broida tried a refurbished pair of the Sony 1000XM4's and, for $218, deemed them indistinguishable from the full-price retail version. Today, you can do Rick one better: You can buy the , down from the regular price of $400. To get the deal, you need to enter promo code PURCHASECR15 at checkout.

Like the Sony headphones Rick wrote about, these are refurbs -- but they are officially refurbished by Bose, inspected, cleaned and restored to factory condition with the original or new accessories. And you get a full two-year warranty, so there's no risk -- these are, for all intents and purposes, brand-new.

You'll have a hard time finding a better deal. These headphones are currently selling for $339 on Amazon and this $213 refurb price is the best we have ever seen. This model is the successor to Bose's iconic QuietComfort 35 II and features slightly improved noise cancellation with a transparency mode, USB-C charging, 20 hours of battery life and support for hands-free Alexa and Bose AR. Need to know more? Read CNET's review of the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones.

