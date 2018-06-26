CNET también está disponible en español.

The Predator flays its new trailer alive

"I look up and I catch what falls out of the sky."

Tough guys. Off-color jokes. Sharp things. Guns. Blood splatters. The new trailer for The Predator isn't trying to hide its monsters. 

The second official trailer, released on Tuesday, is a fitting follow-up to the action-filled first effort from May, but that earlier trailer qualifies as quiet and contemplative compared with the new one.  

The Predator, an updated reimagining of the sci-fi-horror franchise, comes from Shane Black, known for writing Iron Man 3 and Lethal Weapon.   

The summary from 20th Century Fox is plenty compelling: "Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race." 

The Predator approaches

The long cast list includes Boyd Holbrook, Alfie Allen, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Thomas Jane. It looks like it will pay at least some tribute to the tough-dudes-go-hunting tone of the original 1987 Predator.

The Predator prowls into theaters on Sept. 13.

