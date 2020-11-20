CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 restocks The Mandalorian recap Arecibo telescope will be demolished Black Friday for streaming devices Google Doodle for Benoit Mandelbrot Amazon's Black Friday deals Black Friday AirPods deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The popular multiplayer space sim Elite Dangerous is free this week at Epic

Get this $30 gamer for free and conquer worlds in the most richly detailed space adventure ever made.

Deal
Savings
Price

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. 2020 has been a banner year for Epic's game giveaways -- we've gotten GTA V, Civilization VI, Hitman and Watchdogs 2 for free, just to name a few. Get ready to add a new trophy game to your mantle, because this week Epic is giving away the massively multiplayer space opera Elite Dangerous. And if that wasn't enough, there's a bonus giveaway this week, too. 

Elite Dangerous

You save $30
Frontier Developments

Elite Dangerous is a huge, gorgeous, complex, meaty and rewarding game. It's a massively multiplayer space sim in which you start with a small ship and have the chance to build an economic empire that spans worlds. Until Microsoft Flight Simulator came along and made it cool to have a joystick again, Elite Dangerous was the reason most folks bought flightsticks over the last few years. Read a review of Elite Dangerous at GameSpot. 

See at Epic Games

The World Next Door

You save $10
Epic Games

The World Next Door follows Jun, a rebellious teen  who must find her way home after being trapped in a parallel realm inhabited by magical creatures. The game is a mix of lightning-fast puzzle battles, storytelling and immersive visual novel elements. 

See at Epic Games

You've got until Thanksgiving morning to claim these games for free. If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free games, which are yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the games right away if you don't want to.  

Read moreBest gaming laptops for 2020  

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games. 

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.