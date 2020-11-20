The popular multiplayer space sim Elite Dangerous is free this week at Epic

Deal Savings Price



If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. 2020 has been a banner year for Epic's game giveaways -- we've gotten GTA V, Civilization VI, Hitman and Watchdogs 2 for free, just to name a few. Get ready to add a new trophy game to your mantle, because this week Epic is giving away the massively multiplayer space opera Elite Dangerous. And if that wasn't enough, there's a bonus giveaway this week, too.

Frontier Developments Elite Dangerous is a huge, gorgeous, complex, meaty and rewarding game. It's a massively multiplayer space sim in which you start with a small ship and have the chance to build an economic empire that spans worlds. Until Microsoft Flight Simulator came along and made it cool to have a joystick again, Elite Dangerous was the reason most folks bought flightsticks over the last few years. Read a review of Elite Dangerous at GameSpot.

Epic Games The World Next Door follows Jun, a rebellious teen who must find her way home after being trapped in a parallel realm inhabited by magical creatures. The game is a mix of lightning-fast puzzle battles, storytelling and immersive visual novel elements.

You've got until Thanksgiving morning to claim these games for free. If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free games, which are yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the games right away if you don't want to.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

