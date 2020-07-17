CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

World Emoji Day Netflix's Cursed Peacock launches Twitter hack The Magic School Bus author dies at 75 Paper Mario: The Origami King

The PlayStation 5's new Dual Sense 5 controller gets detailed in new hands-on

There's still no word, however, on the PS5's pricing or release date.

Listen
- 00:25
1

The PlayStation 5 and Dual Sense 5 controller are getting a new hands-on. 

 Sony

The PlayStation 5 is set to be released this holiday season, and while we still don't know when or for how much, Friday gave us another look at Sony's new console in action. 

As part of Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, shared a stream of the new Dual Sense 5 controller and the PlayStation 5 in action while demoing Astro's Playroom. 

Keighley says the "multi-hour game" will be preinstalled on the PS5 when it ships. 

Developing... 