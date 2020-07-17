The PlayStation 5's new Dual Sense 5 controller gets detailed in new hands-on

Sony

The PlayStation 5 is set to be released this holiday season, and while we still don't know when or for how much, Friday gave us another look at Sony's new console in action.

As part of Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, shared a stream of the new Dual Sense 5 controller and the PlayStation 5 in action while demoing Astro's Playroom.

Keighley says the "multi-hour game" will be preinstalled on the PS5 when it ships.

Developing...