CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Microsoft buys Bethesda Baby Yoda Lego Trump approves TikTok-Oracle deal SSDI and stimulus checks Emmys 2020 winners PS5 preorders Apple Watch Series 6
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The Pixelbook is now out of stock on Google's online store

It's sparked rumors of being discontinued.

02-pixelbook-go

The Pixelbook Go is still available.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google has listed all three versions and the refurbished model of its Pixelbook as being "out of stock," -- wording that's usually a precursor for a device being discontinued

Google said it's proud of the Pixelbook's success, and added the devices will continue receiving the latest auto-updated versions of Chrome OS. Google is also now directing buyers to the Pixelbook Go instead.

"While Pixelbook is out of stock on the Google Store, Pixelbook Go, which delivers similar high-performance elements in a familiar form factor, is available starting at $649," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Pixelbook Go was unveiled at the end of last year, but it isn't a convertible tablet-hybrid or a snap-on-keyboard solution -- it's just a laptop. It comes with a 13.3-inch screen and starts at $649.

Read more: The best laptops of 2020

25 best battery life laptops

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: Meet Google’s less expensive Pixelbook Go
1:42