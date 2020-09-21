The Pixelbook is now out of stock on Google's online store

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google has listed all three versions and the refurbished model of its Pixelbook as being "out of stock," -- wording that's usually a precursor for a device being discontinued.

Google said it's proud of the Pixelbook's success, and added the devices will continue receiving the latest auto-updated versions of Chrome OS. Google is also now directing buyers to the Pixelbook Go instead.

"While Pixelbook is out of stock on the Google Store, Pixelbook Go, which delivers similar high-performance elements in a familiar form factor, is available starting at $649," a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The was unveiled at the end of last year, but it isn't a convertible tablet-hybrid or a snap-on-keyboard solution -- it's just a laptop. It comes with a 13.3-inch screen and starts at $649.

