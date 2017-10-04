The Pixel 2 XL, Home Mini, translating Pixel Buds and more: All Google just announced

Google packed a ton into its event, seemingly updating all of its products (or close) -- phones, laptops, VR -- as well as announcing a host of new ones. The phones also incorporate the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android Oreo, which was unveiled at Google I/O.

The event began with CEO Sundar Pichai offering condolences on recent US tragedies. Other notable bits include 55 million Chromecasts sold.

Now let's dive in.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

The HTC-built Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are identical save screen size, resolution and battery -- 5 vs. 6 inches, 1,920x1,080 vs. 2,560x1,440 and QHD in 18:9 curved and polarized OLED, respectively. Highlights include:

Pure Android Oreo, natch



All aluminum

An updated (but still single) camera with better image stabilization for both photos and videos, portrait mode with background defocus, on-chip phase-detection autofocus and Motion Photos. Plus more computational smarts.



Support ARCore, Google's AR programming interface for Android. Camera designed to support AR, Daydream-ready and compatible with headset. Also AR Stickers, animated characters that can interact with each other. Pixel phones only.

Squeezeable sides -- Active Edge -- initiates Assistant

Comes in black, white and blue (the latter is available on the Pixel 2 only)



Always-on display for notifications, music playing and more, plus home screen "at-a-glance" and search field at the bottom

Front-facing stereo speakers

Water- and dust resistance



Better integration with Google Play and Google Assistant

Pixels incorporate the first Google Lens a preview

No headphone jack, but bundled adapter

Prices start at $649 for the Pixel 2 and $849 for the Pixel 2 XL; preorders start today

Also, for now, when you buy a Pixel you get a Home Mini.

Google Pixel Buds

The company's first foray into Bluetooth headphones, Google Pixel Buds are notable for their ability to translate languages (via Google Translate) when you tap them. Babel Fish!

Other notable features:

Five-hour battery life; with portable charging case up to 24 hours



Joined by neck cord

Works with Google Assistant on Pixels

On-bud microphone, tap or hold right bud for controls

Come in black, white and blue

Priced at $159, preorders today, available in November

Google Home Mini and Home Max



Home Mini is a smaller version of the Google Home Assistant speaker; Max is an embiggened and more audiophile-friendly version. To wit:

Home Max:

13.2 x 2.7 x 6 in./337 x 190 x 154mm; 11.7 pounds/5.3 Kg

Works vertically or horizontally

Comes in white or gray

SmartSound (powered by AI!) adapts to the acoustic conditions of the area around it and context, like the type of music or the time of day.

Made of polycarbonate and fabric with a silicone base

Supports YouTube Music, Spotify and other services, Bluetooth playback

Two dual-voice-coil woofers with 11mm excursion, two tweeters

Wired-only operation

Costs $399, preorders start in early November, available in December

Home Mini:

Takes on the Amazon Echo Dot

Controlled by touch on the transparent fabric as well as voice

360-degree sound

Can wirelessly connect to Chromecast Audio

Comes in dark gray, light gray and coral

"Smaller than a donut"

Costs $49, preorder today, available in a couple of weeks

Will be available in Australia and the UK

Voice Match models your voice to provide personalized answers, and today Google rolled it out to more countries, calling to the UK, the ability to use your personal number in the US, and Google Home is heading to Japan. It performs a bunch of other new tricks.

Nest showed off better integration with Google Home as well, such as being able to tell your thermostat to "make it warmer." A new feature, Broadcast, allows you to have every Home speaker to send a message simultaneously. There are an expanded number of kid-focused experiences -- learning, games and storytelling -- in Family Link as well as more actions.

Google Pixelbook

The follow up to the Chromebook Pixel from 2015, the Pixelbook updates for 2017 with all the capabilities that have become popular in the interim. Such as:

Still Chrome OS-only with Android app support

Thin, weighs 1kg/2.2 pounds

Quick charge, up to 10 hours of battery life

Instant Tethering

Google Assistant built in

Convertible design (360-degree rotation for use as a tablet, tent and so on)

12.3-inch, Quad HD touchscreen

Soft keyboard

Core i5 and i7 options

Pixelbook Pen, a stylus with 2,048 levels of sensitivity developed with Wacom, that can invoke Assistant in various contexts. $99 option.

Price starts at $999, preorder today, available by the end of the month.



Google Daydream View

The next generation of Google's VR headset doesn't get a new name -- still Daydream View -- but it does get some physical improvements:

It comes in gray, light gray and coral



Softer and better-sealing facepad designed to fit more faces more comfortably



Better optics with a wide field of view

Better heat dispersion

Lots of new content including IMAX movies on Google Play

Costs $99, first availability October 19

Google Clips

Now, this was a surprise.

For parents and pet owners at first



Standalone camera that captures short clips



Automatically selects and learns who you want in the shots and which shots are most stable, and builds clips from them

Uploaded on demand

$249, coming soon

