The Phoozy spacesuit case for iPhones and Android devices has evolved

Last year I wrote about the Phoozy, a high-tech sleeve for smartphones made out of spacesuit-inspired materials that was designed to keep your phone from overheating on hot days or freezing up on cold days. It also kept your phone from sinking in water.

I thought the Phoozy was a pretty good concept and worked as advertised. Now there's an enhanced version called the Phoozy XP3. It comes in silver, gold, black, as well as Realtree camo and fishing patterns for $50 (£50, $AU80).

The case is actually larger and more padded than the original Phoozy Apollo case ($30, £30, $AU50). It also has a couple of extra features, including a new stash pocket in the interior and a "multi-point attachment system" that allows you to clip the case to your belt or add a carabiner, lanyard or the Phoozy Tether System. The case is also easier to open thanks to a set of pull tabs on top.

I'm not sure what XP3 stands for, but the capsule, as I said, feels more substantial and should accept most phones, even jumbo model. The new Phoozy model seems even more buoyant than the original.

Best Buy is selling the original Apollo Phoozy for $20 ($10 off) through August 11 (in stores only). For a lot of folks the Apollo should fine. But if you want even more protection and the benefit of the added features, the XP3 series is worth checking out, especially if you're headed to a hot place this summer -- or a cold place if you're in the southern hemisphere.

Here are the Phoozy's key specs:

Heat protection to 200F



Coldproof rated to -20F



Buoyant (float protection)



Price: $50 (£50, $AU80)